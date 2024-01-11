Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 11, 2024 05:29 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 05:32 PM

Accidents & Fires

Motorcyclist killed in Netrokona accident

Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 11, 2024 05:29 PM
Netrokona

A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a sand-laden truck in Netrokona's Durgapur upazila last night.

The victim, identified as Ashraful Islam, was the son of Raisuddin of Polashkandi village in Durgapur. He was riding a motorcycle on Durgapur-Shyamganj road in Nuapara when the accident happened, our local correspondent reports.

Uttam Chandra Deb, officer-in-charge of Durgapur Police Station, said Ashraful's body was recovered by police and handed over to his family.

"Ashraful died on the spot when a sand-laden truck hit him from behind at Polashkandi area," he added.

Police seized the truck, but the driver managed to flee. A case was lodged with the police station.

push notification