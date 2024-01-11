Motorcyclist killed in Netrokona accident

A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a sand-laden truck in Netrokona's Durgapur upazila last night.

The victim, identified as Ashraful Islam, was the son of Raisuddin of Polashkandi village in Durgapur. He was riding a motorcycle on Durgapur-Shyamganj road in Nuapara when the accident happened, our local correspondent reports.

Uttam Chandra Deb, officer-in-charge of Durgapur Police Station, said Ashraful's body was recovered by police and handed over to his family.

"Ashraful died on the spot when a sand-laden truck hit him from behind at Polashkandi area," he added.

Police seized the truck, but the driver managed to flee. A case was lodged with the police station.