Motorcyclist killed in Gazipur road accident

A man was killed as a lorry hit a motorcycle in Pubail of Gazipur city this morning.

Deceased Rolex, 35, was of Belabo area in Narsingdi district.

The accident took place in front of Majukhan Nimatoli Bridge under Pubail Police Station around 11:00am, said Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of the local police station.

When the lorry rammed the bike, it fell on the road and its rider suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, the OC told our local correspondent quoting locals.

Police recovered the body and seized both vehicles.

The lorry driver and helper were arrested, and legal action is under process, the OC said.