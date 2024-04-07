Motorcyclist killed in Dhamrai road accident

A motorcyclist was killed after he lost control of his bike on Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Dhaka's Dhamrai this morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The incident took place at Kachamach area of ​​Dhamrai around 10:30am, Babul Akhtar, officer-in-charge of Savar Highway Police Station, confirmed to The Daily Star.

"A man aged around 30 was going towards Aricha by riding his motorcycle. When he reached Kachamach area, he lost control and fell on the highway," the OC said quoting eyewitnesses, adding that the rider died on the spot.