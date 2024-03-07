Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry in Gazipur

A young motorcyclist died when his bike was hit by a lorry in the Mirer Bazar area of Gazipur this noon.

The deceased was identified as Rimon Barua, 25, son of Nani Barua from Bhangargao village in Patiya, Chattogram. Rimon was working at a cement company in the Kaliganj-Tongi area.

The accident occurred around 12:00pm near Pubail Central College in Mirer Bazar, said Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Pubail Police Station.

Quoting locals, police said Rimon, who was riding a motorcycle, collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction. He died on the spot.

Police have seized the lorry, but the driver fled. No case has been filed in this regard, the OC said.