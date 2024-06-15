Motorcyclist killed after being hit by bus in Banani

A motorcyclist was killed after being run over by a bus in Dhaka's Banani area this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Akkas Ali, 55, from Bogura.

A bus of Binimoy Paribahan hit the motorbike of Akkas when he was taking a U-turn from Banani's road no 27 on his way to Uttara, said Kazi Shahan Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Banani Police Station.

Akkas went under the wheels of the bus and was dragged for a while, police said, adding that he died on the spot.

"We have seized the bus and detained its driver. Lawful action will be taken soon," the OC added.