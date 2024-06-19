Accidents & Fires
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jun 19, 2024 01:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 05:07 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Motorcycles, easy bikes major causes of road accidents: Quader

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jun 19, 2024 01:30 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 05:07 PM
Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
Star file photo

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said motorcycles and easy bikes are causing the highest number of road accidents across the country.

Quader said this during the exchange of Eid greetings at his ministry's conference room in the Secretariat at 11:30am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"It's very unfortunate that lately, motorcycle accidents have become more frequent. Looking at the accident data, motorcycles account for the highest number of accidents, followed by easy bikes. Reckless driving also plays a significant role. We can't ignore this. I urge the secretary (concerned) to expedite the formulation of a policy," he said.

The minister further mentioned that the lack of regulation for millions of three-wheelers and motorcycles is disrupting order on the roads, highlighting the urgent need for a policy.

"People's lives should come before livelihoods. In trying to protect livelihoods, lives are being put at risk. Those involved in electoral politics often support or endorse this. Easy bikes on highways receive a lot of support, sometimes even encouragement from behind the scenes," the minister said.

Quader also noted that while the Eid journeys on roads have been relatively smooth, the return trips remain a concern. "The return journeys often receive less attention, which can lead to accidents. Therefore, we must focus on ensuring the safety of the return journeys as well."

He emphasised that maintaining discipline on the roads will significantly reduce accidents. "We must prioritise discipline to reduce road accidents," Quader added.

Related topic:
road accidentsObaidul Quaderbikeseasy bikes
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Will we see an AL-BNP dialogue?

Talking is the only way out

8m ago

No comment on Zahangir till there is party decision: Quader

1y ago
Road accident in Bangladesh

Seven killed in two road accidents

5y ago

Dakar Rally to push competitors to the max

7y ago
Bangladesh asked China’s help

Victory of democracy and people: Quader

5m ago
obaidul qader photo
|রাজনীতি

দুর্ঘটনা বেশি হওয়ার কারণ মোটরসাইকেল ও ইজিবাইক: ওবায়দুল কাদের

বেপরোয়া ড্রাইভিং, মোটরবাইক ও ইজিবাইকের কারণে সারাদেশে দুর্ঘটনা ঘটছে বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন সড়ক পরিবহন ও সেতুমন্ত্রী ওবায়দুল কাদের।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

আক্রান্ত হলে একে অপরের পাশে থাকবে রাশিয়া ও উত্তর কোরিয়া, চুক্তি সই

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification