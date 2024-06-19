Accidents & Fires
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jun 19, 2024 01:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 04:03 PM

Motorcycles, easy bikes major causes of accidents: Quader

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jun 19, 2024 01:30 PM
Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said motorcycles and easy bikes are causing the highest number of road accidents across the country.

Quader said this during the exchange of Eid greetings at his ministry's conference room in the Secretariat at 11:30am.

"It's very unfortunate that lately, motorcycle accidents have become more frequent. Looking at the accident data, motorcycles account for the highest number of accidents, followed by easy bikes. Reckless driving also plays a significant role. We can't ignore this. I urge the secretary (concerned) to expedite the formulation of a policy," he said.

The minister further mentioned that the lack of regulation for millions of three-wheelers and motorcycles is disrupting order on the roads, highlighting the urgent need for a policy.

"People's lives should come before livelihoods. In trying to protect livelihoods, lives are being put at risk. Those involved in electoral politics often support or endorse this. Easy bikes on highways receive a lot of support, sometimes even encouragement from behind the scenes," the minister said.

Quader also noted that while the Eid journeys on roads have been relatively smooth, the return trips remain a concern. "The return journeys often receive less attention, which can lead to accidents. Therefore, we must focus on ensuring the safety of the return journeys as well."

He emphasised that maintaining discipline on the roads will significantly reduce accidents. "We must prioritise discipline to reduce road accidents," Quader added.

road accidents, Obaidul Quader, bikes, easy bikes
push notification