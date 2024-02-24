Motorcycle-truck collision in Kurigram kills 2 schoolboys

Two school students lost their lives last night in Kurigram town when a motorcycle collided with a truck.

The deceased are Sadman Sadik, 16, son of Abdul Wadud of Palashbari Baniapara area and Himu Sarkar, 16, son of Nurul Islam of Garialpara area of the town. Both victims were tenth-grade students at a local school.

The accident took place in Tanaripara area adjacent to Dharla Bridge around 8:00pm, said Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kurigram Sadar Police Station Masudur Rahman.

Police and eyewitnesses said two friends Sadman and Himu were going to the Dharla Bridge area on a motorcycle when it collided with a truck, leaving Sadman dead on the spot.

Locals rescued Himu Sarkar in a critical condition and took him to Kurigram Sadar Hospital. Later, he was shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where he died.

The accident could have occurred because the rider lost control of the motorcycle while speeding, police said.

Police have seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.