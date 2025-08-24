Motorcycle collision in Lalmonirhat leaves two dead, one critically injured

Bodies will be handed over to families after completing legal procedures

Two youths were killed and another critically injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat this evening.

The victims are rider Sabuj Islam, 26, and his pillion Fahim Haque, 25, both from Noyonkhola Dangarhat village in Kishoreganj upazila of Nilphamari district, said police.

The injured, Sohag Islam, 27, the other biker, is now undergoing treatment at Hatibandha Upazila Health Complex.

Hatibandha Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mahmudunnabi said the incident occurred in the Mokaddesnagar area under Saniyazan union of the upazila around 7:00pm.

According to police and locals, a motorcycle heading towards Borkhata from Teesta Barrage area collided head-on with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

Following the collision, one of the motorcycles lost control and hit a roadside tree, leaving Sabuj and Fahim dead on the spot.

Locals rescued Sohag and rushed him to an upazila health complex.

OC Mahmudunnabi said police went to the spot and recovered the bodies.

"The bodies will be handed over to their families after completing legal procedures," he added.