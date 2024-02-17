Mother, son killed as bus hits motorcycle in Tangail

Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Feb 17, 2024 10:35 AM
Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 10:40 AM

Photo: Collected

A woman and her teenage son were killed when a passenger bus hit a motorcycle, carrying them, in Gopalpur upazila in Tangail this morning.

The deceased were identified as China Begum, 48, wife of Kamruzzaman Tota of Jhawail in the upazila, and their son Shakib Miah, 19.

Gopalpur Police Station's Officer-in-charge Emdadul Islam Taiyab said the accident took place around 8:00am when Shakib along with his mother was going to the upazila headquarters on a motorcycle.

Both of them died on the spot, the OC said.

The bus was seized but the driver and helper managed to flee from the scene, he added.

 

