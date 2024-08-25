Mother-son killed in Barishal road accident

Accidents & Fires
A mother and her son were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a three-wheeler in Gournadi Upazila of Barishal today.

The deceased are Soma Begum, 30, and her son Azmain, 3, of Islampur village of Babuganj upazila of the district.

The incident took place around 1.30pm in Bezhar area of the Dhaka-Barishal highway in the district.

Golam Rasul, the OC of Gournadi Highway Police Station, said that the accident happened when a Mahendra three-wheeler from Gournadi collided head-on with a Dhaka-bound Jamuna Line Paribahan bus.

All the injured and dead were three-wheeler passengers, he added.

Six injured were taken to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the mother and son passed away.

