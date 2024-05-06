Mother, son die as lightning strike sets house on fire

A woman and her son died in a house fire that resulted in from a lightning strike in Madhyabetchhari village under the Dighinala upazila of Khagrachhari district early yesterday.

The victims Hasina Begum, 30, and her son Hanif Mia, 8, died in the fire, which burned down their house to the ground.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Mahmuda Begum Lucky said, "The lightning strike incident occurred around 5:00am, sparking a fire that completely destroyed their residence."

At the time of the tragedy, Hasina Begum's husband, Sadek Ali, was not home, she added.

Fire service personnel were dispatched to the scene, where they managed to extinguish the blaze and recover the remains of the victims.

Dighinala Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Nurul Haque, said the bodies would be returned to the family after necessary legal procedures are completed.