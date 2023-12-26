Mother, son die after truck hits bike in Lalmonirhat

A woman and her son died in a road accident on Lalmonirhat-Burimari Highway in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Rina Begum, 26, wife of Monir Hossain Babu, and her son Rayhan Hasan, 2, of Kakina Maishamuri area in the upazila, our local correspondent reports quoting police.

Locals said Monir Hossain Babu was returning home with his wife Rina and son Rayhan on a motorcycle from Hatibandha upazila.

When they reached Kakina-Chapartal area around 8:00pm, the truck hit the motorcycle from behind, leaving Rina and Rayhan dead on the spot and Monir injured.

Locals rescued Monir and admitted him to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, they said.

Kaliganj police station's Sub-Inspector (SI) Al-Amin Haque said the bodies of mother and son were recovered.

Locals caught the truck at the scene but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene, he added.