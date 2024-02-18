Mother, son among four killed in road accidents

Four people, including two of a family, were killed in two separate road accidents in Tangail yesterday.

In Gopalpur upazila, a woman and her son were killed as a motorcycle they were riding and a bus collided head-on in Jhawail area.

Following the accident around 8:00am, China Begum from Jhawail and her son Shakib Miah died on the spot, said Gopalpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Emdadul Islam Tayeb.

The bus driver and helper fled the scene.

In another incident, two motorcyclists were killed and one of their pillions was injured as their bikes collided from the opposite directions on Jamalpur-Madhupur Road in Nekibari area around 12:00pm.

Boni Amin from Boali in Madhupur and Tanvir Ahmed from Khagdohor of Mymensingh Sadar upazila were declared dead at Madhupur Upazila Health Complex, said Murad Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Madhupur Police Station.

The injured -- Maruf Hasan from Khagdohor in Mymensingh -- was undergoing treatment at the health complex, he said.