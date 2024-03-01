Mother heaves sigh of relief

Nazma Begum reunited with her son Omar Faruk after the fire tragedy at Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall on Bailey Road in Dhaka on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Photo: Sajjad Hossain/Star

Nazma Begum heaved a sigh of relief last night when her son Omar Faruk, who had started a new job at Khana's restaurant just six days ago, was rescued from the roof of the building after a major fire broke out on Bailey Road in Dhaka.

"I was devastated when I received a call that my son's workplace was on fire. I rushed to the scene, praying hard for his safety. Around 11:30pm, to my immense joy, he was brought down safely from the roof," said a teary-eyed Nazma.

As Nazma took Omar home, she praised God for saving her son's life.

"My son survived due to his wise decision to take shelter on the roof. He will not work there anymore after this terrifying incident," she said.

Not many were as lucky as Omar.

At least 44 people were killed and dozens injured as fire razed through Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall on Bailey Road in Dhaka last night.