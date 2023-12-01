Mother, daughter killed in Noakhali road accident

A woman and her daughter were killed in a head-on collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a truck in Noakhali's Subarnachar upazila today.

The deceased are Shilpi Akhter, 30, and her two-year-old daughter Sharmin of Purba Charjabbar village in Charwapada union of the upazila.

Aminul Islam, sub-inspector of Char Jabbar Police Station, said a Sonpur-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction at Daroga intersection around 11:45am.

The accident left Sharmin dead on the spot and three passengers of the auto-rickshaw injured, he said.

After the injured were taken to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex, doctors declared Shilpi dead.

The Md Faruk, 30, and Md Abdullah, 30, of the upazila's Charjabbar village are now receiving treatment at the hospital.

Police seized the truck and auto-rickshaw from the spot, the police official added.