Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Pabna
Wed Jun 11, 2025 12:32 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 01:09 PM

Mother, child among 3 killed as lorry hits motorcycle in Ishwardi

A mother and her child were among three killed when a lorry hit a motorcycle at Dashuria in Pabna's Ishwardi upazila early this morning. One other person was injured in the crash.

The deceased were identified as Suborna Khatun, 32, her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Purnota, of Chak Amaihaati village in Natore Sadar upazila, and Anisur Rahman, 55, a litchi trader from Mirkamari village in Ishwardi, said Kollol Kumar, sub-inspector of Pakshi Highway Police Station.

The accident occurred around 7:00am when Mofizul Islam was travelling from Kushtia to Dashuria with his wife and daughter on a motorcycle.

They stopped at Dashuria Munnar Mor to buy litchis from a roadside market, the police said.

While they were speaking with a trader, a Kushtia-bound lorry reportedly lost control and rammed into the motorcycle, leaving four people critically injured, SI Kollol added.

All the injured were rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where Suborna, her daughter, and the trader Anisur were declared dead.

Mofizul, the motorcyclist, remains in critical condition.

Police have seized the lorry, but its driver and helper fled the scene, the sub-inspector added.

Related topic:
road accidentroad crash
