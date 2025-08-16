Mother and son run over by truck

A mother and her two-month-old son were killed after falling from a motorcycle and being crushed under the wheels of a truck at the Sonali Bank intersection in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur yesterday.

The incident occurred around 11:30am, said SM Jahangir, sub-inspector of Birampur Police Station.

The deceased were Kohinoor Begum, a health assistant at the local union health centre, and her son, Risat Kaif. Kohinoor was travelling with her husband, Golam Rabbani, to her father's house in Hili.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened when the motorcycle, driven by Rabbani, was forced to brake after an auto-rickshaw in front came to an abrupt stop.

The sudden braking caused the motorcycle to lose balance and fall into the path of an oncoming truck.

Kohinoor and her child were crushed under the vehicle and died on the spot.

The SI said the family did not lodge any formal complaint.

The bodies were handed over to the family following an initial post-mortem examination, he added.