Mother and son die inside septic tank in Rangpur

Three people including a woman and her son died allegedly after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank at Dhap Udoypur village in Mithapukur upazila of Rangpur today.

The deceased are Delwara Begum, 55, her son Ida Mia, 35, and Iblul Mia, 35, of Dhap Udoypur village in Shalti Gopalpur union.

Harun-or-Rashid, chairman of Shalti Gopalpur union, said Delwara Begum fell inside the septic tank in the morning while picking up bottle gourd near her house.

Sources said the tank is being reconstructed.

Later, Ida Mia also got into the septic tank to save her mother and died.

To save both, Iblul also went inside the tank and met with the same fate.

On information, fire fighters rushed to the spot and recovered three bodies, said Mashiur Rahman, warehouse inspector of Mithapukur Fire Service.