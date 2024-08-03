Mother and daughter die as trawler capsizes

3 others remain missing

A woman and her daughter died by drowning after a trawler capsized in the Meghna river in Magherchar area under Gosairhat upazila of Shariatpur yesterday morning.

The deceased were identified as Shahana Akhtar, 50, and her daughter Joli Akhtar, 26. The missing ones are Shahana's two sons Shanto and Shaon, and Shanto's friend Hridoy.

Meanwhile, at least five people were undergoing treatment at the local upazila health complex after being rescued.

Mohammad Akash, a rescued passenger, said, "Rough waves rocked the trawler sideways when a big wave suddenly hit it, causing it to sink."

The upazila administration launched a rescue operation after the incident yesterday, but had to call it off at 5:30pm due to inclement weather, said Pushpen Debnath, officer-in-charge of Gosairhat Police Station.

Quoting passengers of the trawler who survived the incident, the OC said that Shahana, a resident of Dhaka's Narinda area, was going to Magherchar with 10 others to see a prospective bride for her son and finalise the wedding date.

They boarded the trawler at Kodalpur Launch Ghat in Gosairhat around 10:00am yesterday.

Around 10:30am, the trawler capsized mid-river after losing control as strong waves due to rough weather started to rock the vessel.

Locals rescued eight persons and took them to Gosairhat upazila health complex.

Shahana and her daughter Joli were declared dead at the health centre. Three others, including Shahana's two sons, remain missing, the OC added.