UNB, Cox’s Bazar
Sun Aug 18, 2024 12:24 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 12:26 PM

Mother, 2 children die in Cox’s Bazar landslide

Cox's Bazar

A mother and her two children died in a landslide triggered by excessive rainfall in Pekua upazila of Cox's Bazar early today, police said.

The deceased are Mamtaj Begum, her daughter Moina Begum, 11, and son Toha Mia, 7, of Segunbagicha area.

Pekua Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Illias confirmed the matter, saying the landslide occurred in a remote hilly area.

A police team was sent to the spot, he said, adding that details would be shared later.

|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শাপলা চত্বরে হেফাজতের সমাবেশে গুলি, শেখ হাসিনাসহ ৩৩ জনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা

বাংলাদেশ পিপলস পার্টির চেয়ারম্যান মোহাম্মদ বাবুল সরদার চাখারী ঢাকা মেট্রোপলিটন ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট মো. জাকি আল ফারাবীর আদালতে এই মামলা করেন।

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বড় ঋণখেলাপিদেরকে ধরে দৃষ্টান্তমূলক শাস্তি দেওয়া হবে: সালেহউদ্দিন আহমেদ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
