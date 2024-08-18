Mother, 2 children die in Cox’s Bazar landslide

A mother and her two children died in a landslide triggered by excessive rainfall in Pekua upazila of Cox's Bazar early today, police said.

The deceased are Mamtaj Begum, her daughter Moina Begum, 11, and son Toha Mia, 7, of Segunbagicha area.

Pekua Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Illias confirmed the matter, saying the landslide occurred in a remote hilly area.

A police team was sent to the spot, he said, adding that details would be shared later.