Mohakhali petrol pump fire Death toll rises to 4

The death toll in the explosion that took place at Royal Filling Station in the capital's Mohakhali on December 6, reached four as two more persons succumbed to their injuries yesterday.

Amir Hossain, 32, a cashier, and Md Masum, 24, an operator at the petrol pump, died around 8:30am and 11:00am respectively, said Md Tariqul Islam, a resident surgeon at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Amir suffered 35 percent burns while Masum suffered 60 percent burns, said the doctor.

Earlier, two victims -- Salauddin, 45, and Abul Khair, 40, -- died in the incident at different times.

Four other victims -- Jibon, 26, Kamal Hossain, 50, Rana, 30, and Mamun Sheikh, 30 -- are now undergoing treatment at the burn institute.

All of them are in critical condition as the fire damaged their respiratory tracts, said the resident doctor.

At least eight people suffered serious burns after an explosion at the Royal Filling Station in Mohakhali on December 6.

Mazharul Islam, the then officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Industrial Police Station, suspected that the fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion.