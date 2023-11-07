Missing teen’s body found after 8 days
Police yesterday found the decomposed body of a teenager, who went missing eight days ago, buried in a pile of sand in Hajiganj upazila of Chandpur.
The deceased was identified as Arman Hossain, 15, of Hajiganj municipality.
Locals found the body under a pile of sand on the side of the road at Doalia village in Hajiganj Sadar union in the afternoon.
On October 30, Arman went missing with his battery-run autorickshaw. Later, his family filed a general diary at Hajiganj Police Station in this regard.
Police will send the body to Sadar hospital morgue for an autopsy as part of an investigation into the case.
Comments