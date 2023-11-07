Accidents & Fires
UNB, Chandpur
Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 03:17 AM

Missing teen’s body found after 8 days

Police yesterday found the decomposed body of a teenager, who went missing eight days ago, buried in a pile of sand in Hajiganj upazila of Chandpur.

The deceased was identified as Arman Hossain, 15, of Hajiganj municipality.

Locals found the body under a pile of sand on the side of the road at Doalia village in Hajiganj Sadar union in the afternoon.

On October 30, Arman went missing with his battery-run autorickshaw. Later, his family filed a general diary at Hajiganj Police Station in this regard.

Police will send the body to Sadar hospital morgue for an autopsy as part of an investigation into the case.

