Accidents & Fires

Miscreants set fire to Lalon Anand Dham in Faridpur

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 30, 2024 05:54 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 07:04 PM
Lalon Anand Dham set on fire in Faridpur
Photo: Collected

Miscreants vandalised and set fire to Lalon Anand Dham in Motra village, Bhanga upazila of Faridpur this afternoon.

The incident took place around 3:00pm, reports our correspondent quoting Md Mokchedur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhanga Police Station.

Lalon Anand Dham was established in 2013 by Syed Zahid Hasan, a 42-year-old assistant professor of Bengali at Sadarpur Government College.

According to Syed, unidentified miscreants had previously vandalised CCTV cameras at the site. The compound is enclosed by a boundary wall, but the attackers climbed a tree to gain access. They gathered books and musical instruments from various rooms and set them ablaze.

Several radical groups have long been targeting Lalon Anand Dham. On September 12, a group posted threats on Facebook, warning of an attack, he added.

The centre hosts various cultural and research activities, including the celebration of folk music, literature, and birth anniversaries of renowned poets like Lalon, Rabindranath Tagore, and Kazi Nazrul Islam, locals said.

A case has been filed in this regard, the OC said.

