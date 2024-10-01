Miscreants set fire to Lalon Anand Dham

Miscreants set fire to and vandalised Lalon Anand Dham in Motra village, Bhanga upazila of Faridpur yesterday afternoon.

The attack occurred around 3:00pm, said Md Mokchedur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bhanga Police Station.

Established in 2013 by Syed Zahid Hasan, an assistant professor of Bangla at Sadarpur Government College, the cultural centre has faced repeated threats.

According to Syed, unidentified attackers had previously damaged CCTV cameras. The compound is enclosed, but the attackers climbed a tree to gain entry. They gathered books and musical instruments from various rooms and set them alight.

Radical groups have long targeted the centre, and on September 12, threats were posted on Facebook, he said.

A case has been filed, the OC said.