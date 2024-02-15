Mirpur-14’s Baganbari slum fire under control

Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 15, 2024 01:21 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 02:12 AM

Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 15, 2024 01:21 AM Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 02:12 AM
Photo: Screengrab

A fire that broke out at Baganbari slum in Mirpur-14 of Dhaka early hours of today has been brought under control after nearly one hour.

The fire originated around 12:30am, Farhadul Alam, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room, told The Daily Star.

On information, five fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 1:20am, he added.

It was not known immediately if the fire caused any casualties or damages.

