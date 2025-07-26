Milestone tragedy: two more die of burn injuries

Two more victims who suffered severe burn injuries in the air force jet crash at Milestone College in Uttara died today while undergoing treatment.

The deceased are Jarif Farhan, 13, a seventh-grade student of the school's English version section, and Masuma, 38, a school staff member who worked as an ayah (assistant).

Both had been admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in critical condition.

Including the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths from the jet crash now stands at 35, according to the health ministry.

Jarif died around 9:15am at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), said Shawon Bin Rahman, residential surgeon of the institution.

"He suffered 40 percent burns, including airway injuries," he said.

Shortly after, around 10:15am, Masuma succumbed to her injuries.

"She had burns over 90 percent of her body, including damage to her respiratory tract, and was on life support," Shawon added.

Jarif's father, Md Habibur Rahman, said he was the younger of two siblings. His family is from Rajbari Sadar upazila but currently resides in Sector 12 of Uttara.

Masuma's husband, Md Selim, said his wife had worked at the school for several years. Selim is employed at a buying house. The family, originally from Borhanuddin upazila in Bhola, lived in the Shukravanga area of Turag's Nayanagar with their son and daughter.

With these deaths, the number of patients who have died while receiving treatment at the institute has reached 17. A total of 38 patients remain hospitalised, with three still in critical condition in the ICU.

However, there was confusion over the total number of deaths as different government agencies provided varying figures, differing by two or three deaths.