Milestone tragedy: Tears, tributes for jet crash victims

College section to reopen today

A memorial programme was held yesterday morning at Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara, seeking eternal peace for those who died in the recent fighter jet crash and a speedy recovery for the injured.

Speaking at the event, Principal Captain (retd) Jahangir Khan reflected on the tragic incident, saying he narrowly avoided being at the crash site. "On the day of the plane crash, the headteacher called me to interview two new teachers at 1:00pm. I left for her office around 1:04pm, and the accident occurred between 1:12 and 1:13pm. Had it not been for her call, I might have been among the corpses too," he said.

The principal added, "I have been in charge at this college for nearly two years. Never once have I gone outside at 1:00pm, when the final bell rings. I usually stand in the corridor, walk around, monitor the duties of teachers, officers, and staff, and observe the students."

Praying for the children who died, he said, "If the accident had happened even at 1:04 or 1:05, we would have lost so much more. Many more parents would have lost their children because it takes about 10 minutes for the children to leave after school ends."

Jahangir also commended the efforts of teachers and staff in the immediate aftermath. "I sincerely salute your efforts and pain. If anyone thinks this was due to negligence, I alone bear the responsibility -- no one else. You can judge me however you wish," he said.

Habibur Rahman, father of seventh-grade English-medium student Zarif Hasan, also spoke.

Masuka Begum, assistant teacher of the Bangla-medium section, died in the crash with 85 percent of her body burned. Her colleagues and family remembered her courage, saying she could have run from the room but stayed with the children.

Masuka's brother-in-law, Khalilur Rahman, said, "After hearing about the crash, I tried to contact her over the phone but couldn't. I also came to the school looking for her but couldn't find her. Later, she was located at the hospital."

The programme began with a minute of silence in memory of the victims. Headteacher Khadija Akhter also addressed the gathering, while Nusrat Alam, English teacher of the college section, moderated the event.

The Milestone authorities announced that the college will reopen today at 10:00am, starting with a condolence programme.

The school reopening date will be announced later.