Milestone tragedy: Eight fighting for life in burn unit ICU

13 others in ‘severe’ condition at the same hospital

The death toll in the jet crash at Milestone school remained unchanged yesterday at 32, with some victims still fighting for their lives in hospitals.

The health ministry said 13 patients were discharged yesterday as their condition improved, while one new patient was admitted, bringing the total number of inpatients to 57.

Of them, 45 are being treated at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, with eight in critical condition receiving specialised care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Thirteen patients in the hospital are in a "severe" condition, and the rest are in a somewhat stable condition, it added.

An interdisciplinary board at the institute categorised the injured as critical, severe, or intermediate based on their burns -- the percentage of body surface affected, and complications such as inhalation injury -- after a meeting.

The meeting was attended by a senior consultant from Singapore General Hospital.

Briefing reporters about the update, Prof Nasir Uddin, director of the institute, yesterday said Singaporean doctor Chong Si Jack, who has prior experience working at the burn institute, was assisting them in assessing the patients' conditions and making adjustments to the treatment protocol.

Asked whether the doctor had recommended sending any patient abroad, he replied in the negative.

"It may not be possible to decide in this regard within the next 48 hours," he added.

An ordinary school day turned into a colossal tragedy on Monday when a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI jet suffered a mid-air mechanical fault and ploughed into the Milestone School & College in Uttara's Diabari, engulfing the ground floor of a two-story building on the campus in flames and smoke.

The building housed classrooms for third and fourth grade students on the ground floor, and the room struck by the plane was used for class three.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) did not release any toll yesterday. On Tuesday, ISPR put the toll at 31. With the death of another 9-year-old at the burn institute early Wednesday, the tally rose to 32.

However, the health ministry yesterday said 29 died in the tragedy so far.

According to sources, six bodies still remain unidentified. So far, only one couple has given samples to CID for a DNA test, an official of the Dhaka Civil Surgeon Office said.

COMMITTEE FORMED

The Milestone School and College authorities formed a six-member committee to determine the exact number of casualties and prepare a complete list of the dead, injured, and missing.

"Many students, teachers, staff, and guardians were affected by the incident. Many were injured, and some lost their lives. The committee has been formed to determine the actual number of dead, injured, and missing, and to prepare a list with their names and addresses," reads a notice signed by Principal Mohammad Ziaul Alam.

The committee, led by the principal, has been asked to submit its report within three working days.

The other members of the committee are: Vice Principal (Administration) Md Masud Alam, Head Teacher Khadija Azhar, Coordinator Lutfunnesa Lopa, guardian representative Moniruzzaman Molla, and two student representatives Maruf Bin Ziaur Rahman and Tasnim Bhuiyan Protik.

The announcement of the committee came a day after students protested, demanding the release of the actual number of victims.