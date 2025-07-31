Accidents & Fires
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 31, 2025 04:37 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 04:40 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Milestone jet crash: three more discharged from burn institute

Thu Jul 31, 2025 04:37 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 04:40 PM
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 31, 2025 04:37 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 04:40 PM
File photo: Star

Three more victims injured in the Uttara Milestone School and College jet crash were discharged from National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

They are: Shreya, 9, Tasnuba, 11, and Zakir, 55.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

With their release, a total of eight patients have so far been discharged from the hospital.

Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, residential surgeon at the burn institute, confirmed the information through a press release this afternoon.

As of this morning, 32 victims were still undergoing treatment. Later in the afternoon, three were released as their condition improved.

"They will continue follow-up treatment," he added.

Until yesterday, two patients were in the ICU. Of them, one has improved and has been moved to a general ward. However, Navid Newaz, a student who suffered 45 percent burns, remains in the ICU. The rest are being treated in different wards, the release added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

বাংলাদেশের জন্য ট্রাম্প-শুল্ক ২০ শতাংশ

ট্রাম্প প্রশাসন চীন, ভিয়েতনাম ও ভারতের মতো প্রতিযোগী রপ্তানিকারক দেশের ওপর কঠোর শুল্ক আরোপ করায় আমেরিকান বাজারে বাংলাদেশ আরও শক্তিশালী অবস্থান করে নিতে পারবে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ফিলিস্তিনকে স্বীকৃতির ঘোষণার পর কানাডার পণ্যে শুল্ক বাড়িয়ে ৩৫ শতাংশ করলেন ট্রাম্প

৭ মিনিট আগে