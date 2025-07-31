Milestone jet crash: three more discharged from burn institute
Three more victims injured in the Uttara Milestone School and College jet crash were discharged from National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
They are: Shreya, 9, Tasnuba, 11, and Zakir, 55.
With their release, a total of eight patients have so far been discharged from the hospital.
Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, residential surgeon at the burn institute, confirmed the information through a press release this afternoon.
As of this morning, 32 victims were still undergoing treatment. Later in the afternoon, three were released as their condition improved.
"They will continue follow-up treatment," he added.
Until yesterday, two patients were in the ICU. Of them, one has improved and has been moved to a general ward. However, Navid Newaz, a student who suffered 45 percent burns, remains in the ICU. The rest are being treated in different wards, the release added.
Comments