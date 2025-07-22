Milestone crash: Identities of 13 victims confirmed

8 bodies handed over to family

The identities of 13 of the 22 victims in the fatal fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College yesterday has been confirmed.

Eight bodies were handed over to the family from 7:20pm to 10:50pm last night, according to the ISPR.

Their identities are -- Fatema Akhter, 9, daughter of Gani Sheikh, of Bagerhat; Samiul Karim, 9, of Barishal; Rajoni Islam, 37, of Kushtia; Mehnaz Afrin Huraira, 9, of Tangail; Sharia Akhter, 13, daughter of Rafique Mollah of Dhaka; Nusrat Jahan Anika, 10, of Dhaka; Saad Salauddin, 9, son of Mukul Salauddin of Dhaka's Mirpur; Saima Akhter, 9, daughter of Shah Alam, of Gazipur.

Meanwhile, the body of Air Force pilot Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar has been kept at the morgue.

Earlier, Resident Surgeon of National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery Shawon bin Rahman confirmed four deaths at his hospital.

The deceased are Milestone School and College teacher Maherin Chowdhury, 46, and students AB Shamim, 14, Afnan, 14, and Tanvir, 14.