Milestone crash: Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote demands publication of victims' names

Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote today demanded the publication of the actual list of the deceased in the Air Force jet crash into Milestone College campus in Uttara's Diabari of Dhaka yesterday.

During a rally at the base of Raju Memorial around 5:00pm, they also called for a proper investigation into the incident, highest quality medical treatment for the injured, and compensation for the families of the deceased.

Dilip Roy, coordinator of the Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote, spoke at the rally.

Prior to the rally, the protesters brought out a procession on the Dhaka University campus chanting slogans including "Student killings have consequences, this Bengal will be Vietnam"; "Publish the list of the deceased"; "My brother burned to death, students are dying in Uttara, the interim must answer"; and "Why attack this movement? The interim must answer".

Leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Biplobi Chhatra Moitree, Pahari Chhatra Parishad, Socialist Students' Front, Democratic Students' Council, and Biplobi Chhatra-Jubo Andolon were present at the rally.