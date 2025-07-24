Milestone crash: 6 among 42 admitted at burn institute in critical condition

Six of the 42 victims of the tragic jet crash at the Milestone School and College in Uttara currently undergoing treatment at the burn institute are in critical condition and receiving specialised care.

Thirteen others have been categorised as severe, while the rest are in stable condition as their treatment entered the fourth day today.

Eight patients are now receiving treatment at the intensive care unit, Prof Nasir Uddin, director of the hospital, told reporters tonight.

Over the last two days, 13 patients were moved to cabins after their condition improved, and some of them are expected to be discharged within a few days, he said.

Meanwhile, two patients died in the past 24 hours.

Of the six critical patients, the condition of three has slightly improved, while the others remain unchanged, he added.