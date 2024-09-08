Microbus driver killed in Gazipur accident

A microbus driver was killed when his vehicle hit a truck parked on a road in Gazipur's Kapasia upazila early this morning.

The deceased was identified as Mostafa, 26, of Mugdia village in Kishoreganj's Katiadi upazila.

Salna Highway Police Station's duty officer Jessica Akhter said Mostafa died on the spot when his microbus hit the stationary truck from behind around 5:00am in Rajabari Bazar area.

The microbus was heading towards Dhaka, she added.