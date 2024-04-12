Microbus driver dies after being hit by motorbike on Padma Bridge

A driver of a microbus died after being hit by a motorcycle on Padma Bridge this morning.

The deceased was identified as Taiyab Ali, 34, from Bagia area of Kashiani Police Station in Gopalganj.

He had stopped the microbus -- carrying passengers from Munshiganj Sadar to Kashiani in Gopalganj -- on the Mawa side of the bridge to change a flat tyre around 10:30am, Padma Bridge (North) Police Station duty officer Anisur Rahman told The Daily Star.

As he got out of the vehicle near pillars 11 and 12, he was hit by a speeding motorcycle from behind.

Taiyab died at the scene due to excessive bleeding. His body has been sent to Munshiganj General Hospital for autopsy.

Police have detained the motorcyclist. Legal action will be taken if the victim's family files a complaint.