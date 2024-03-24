Meghna Trawler Capsize: Two more bodies recovered

Two more bodies were recovered from Meghna river yesterday after a trawler capsized in the river after a collision with a bulk carrier between Kishoreganj's Bhairab and Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj last night.

The victims are Mousumi Akter, 25, wife of missing police constable Shohel Rana, of Fatehabad village under Debidwar upazila of Cumilla , and Aradhya Dey, 10, daughter of Tuton Dey of Amlapara area in Bhairab municipal town.

Three bodies have been recovered so far in this incident while six people are still missing, said Inspector KM Moniruzzaman Chowdhury, in-charge of Bhairab River Police Outpost.

Their bodies have been handed over to their relatives, he said.

A diving team of Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the bodies from the submerged trawler in the afternoon, he added.

Mohammad Rasel Sheikh, superintendent of police in Kishoreganj, who was present at the scene, said operation will continue until the missing persons are rescued.

He also said, "The bulk carrier could not be seized yet. With the help of the river police, efforts are ongoing to identify it.

A person has been detained and was being interrogated in this regard, he added.

At least 21 people were in the trawler when the bulk carrier coming from the opposite direction collided against the trawler on Friday, leading to its capsize.