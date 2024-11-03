Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Sun Nov 3, 2024 02:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 3, 2024 02:19 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Meghna river: Man dies in speedboat-trawler collision

Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Sun Nov 3, 2024 02:00 AM Last update on: Sun Nov 3, 2024 02:19 AM

A man was killed and four others were injured in a collision between a speedboat and a trawler on Meghna river in Munshiganj Sadar upazila on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Shanto Ahmed, 35, joint convener of Sadar upazila's Jubo Dal, said Khalilur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The incident occurred around 10:00pm in the Jazira area, where the trawler collided with the speedboat, leaving its passenger Shanto severely injured.

He was initially treated at Munshiganj General Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Dhaka, where he died around 2:00pm.

"Preliminary findings suggest it was an accident. However, further investigation is underway to determine additional details," the OC said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
তৈরি পোশাক
|অর্থনীতি

ঢাকা-কলকাতা এড়িয়ে মালদ্বীপ হয়ে পোশাক রপ্তানি করছে বাংলাদেশ

ব্যবসায়ীরা বলছেন—প্রচলিত পথ ঢাকা, কলকাতা, কলম্বো বা সিঙ্গাপুর দিয়ে পণ্য পাঠানো একদিকে যেমন ব্যয়বহুল অন্যদিকে সময় সাপেক্ষ।

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|শেয়ারবাজার

প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলোর ফাঁপা প্রতিশ্রুতিতে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত পুঁজিবাজারে বিনিয়োগকারীরা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে