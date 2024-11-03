Meghna river: Man dies in speedboat-trawler collision

A man was killed and four others were injured in a collision between a speedboat and a trawler on Meghna river in Munshiganj Sadar upazila on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Shanto Ahmed, 35, joint convener of Sadar upazila's Jubo Dal, said Khalilur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station.

The incident occurred around 10:00pm in the Jazira area, where the trawler collided with the speedboat, leaving its passenger Shanto severely injured.

He was initially treated at Munshiganj General Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Dhaka, where he died around 2:00pm.

"Preliminary findings suggest it was an accident. However, further investigation is underway to determine additional details," the OC said.