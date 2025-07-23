Meeting underway at burn institute with Singaporean medical team

A meeting is currently underway between Bangladeshi doctors and a team of specialist physicians from Singapore to discuss the treatment of those injured and burned in the recent plane crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara.

The meeting began shortly after noon today at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The Singaporean medical team is being led by Dr Chong See Jack, senior consultant at Singapore General Hospital.

The team members will also visit and assess the condition of the injured patients admitted to various hospitals.

Professor Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser for the Ministry of Health, is also present at the meeting.

Based on the team's recommendations, arrangements may be made to send some of the injured abroad for advanced medical treatment.