Man's body recovered 11 hours after 2 trawlers collide in Patuakhali

A trader's body was recovered this morning after he went missing in a head-on collision between two trawlers in Agun-Mukha river in Patuakhali's Galachipa upazila last night.

After being missing for 11 hours, body of the trader named Abdus Salam, 40, was recovered around 6:00am this morning.

Confirming the incident, Galachipa Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ferdous Rahman told The Daily Star that the incident took place in the Agun-Mukha River yesterday around 7:00pm.

Sayem Gazi, member of Char Biswas Union Parishad, said two trawlers collided head-on in Agun-Mukha river near to the Payra sea port of the upazila. Six people out of seven travelling in the trawlers were able to swim to the shore. However, Abdus Salam went missing.

His body was caught in a fisherman's net around 6:00am today. Locals informed the police and they recovered the body and took it to Galachipa Police Station.

OC Ferdous said that a case has been filed in this regard and the body has been sent to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Legal action is being taken in this regard.