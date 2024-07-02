Accidents & Fires
UNB, Natore
Tue Jul 2, 2024 01:09 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 01:13 PM

Accidents & Fires

Man walking along tracks struck, killed by train in Natore

UNB, Natore
Tue Jul 2, 2024 01:09 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 01:13 PM

A 40-year-old man died after being struck by a train at Naldanga upazila in Natore this morning.

The deceased was identified as Rafiq Hossain, son of Jamal Hossain of Bhattapara village.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Madhonagar Railway Station Master Imdadul Haque said Rafiq was walking along the tracks at Madhonagar Railway Station when he was hit by a Khulna-bound freight train coming from Parbatipur.

Imdadul informed Shantahar Railway Police Station upon receiving the incident report.

