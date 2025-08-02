Man surrenders, confesses to killing wife

A man surrendered to police in Patuakhali early yesterday, confessing that he had killed his wife during a family dispute before fleeing with their minor son.

The accused, Sarwar Hossain, 40, walked into Bauphal Police Station around midnight and admitted to killing his wife, Salma Akhter, 32, said Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman Sarkar.

Police later recovered Salma's body from their house and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

According to police and locals, Salma, a Bangla lecturer at Nurainpur Nesaria Degree Madrasa, hailed from Dhawa village in Bhandaria upazila of Pirojpur, while Sarwar is from Nadmulla village in the same upazila.

The couple had been living with their only son in a rented house in Chandrapara village, near Salma's workplace, and had been experiencing marital discord for some time, said locals.

On Wednesday afternoon, an argument escalated, and Sarwar allegedly struck Salma on the neck with a machete, killing her on the spot. He then locked the house and fled with their child.

"Overwhelmed with guilt, Sarwar appeared at the police station later that night and confessed to the murder," said Atiqul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Bauphal Police Station.

"We recovered the body and are arranging to hand over the child to a family member," added the OC.