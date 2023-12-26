Man, son killed in Sylhet road accident

A man and his son were killed and another was injured after a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Sylhet city last night.

The deceased are registrar of North East Medical College's cancer department Dr Tauhid-ur-Rashid Chowdhury and his son Tanha Rashid Chowdhury.

Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner (Media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said two trucks trying to overtake each other hit an auto-rickshaw in Humayun Rashid Square area around 10:00pm yesterday, leaving three passengers of the auto-rickshaw injured.

The injured were taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Tauhid and Tanha dead.

The bodies were kept at the Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue, Yardous Hasan, officer-in-charge of South Surma Police Station.