Man run over by bus in Gulistan

A pedestrian was run over by a speeding bus in the capital's Gulistan this evening.

The deceased was identified as Yunus Sikder, 49, a clothes trader of Madaripur, said Inspector Bachchu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.

The accident took place at around 5:00pm when a Victor Classic ran over the man in front of BRTC bus stand in Gulistan's Fulbaria.

Bachchu Miah, Yunus was pronounced brought dead around 6pm by duty doctors at the DMCH when police brought him to the hospital.

Police found his phone and called his brother who confirmed his identity.

His brother Qitabul Sikder said Yunus came to Dhaka to buy clothes for his business back home in Madaripur.

He is the sole earning member of the family. He left behind a wife and a son.

The driver was held and the bus seized, said Moinul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bangshal Police Station.