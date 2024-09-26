Man killed as wall of under-construction building in Gendaria collapses on him

Amid incessive rain, a man was killed after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Dhaka's Gendaria area this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Rasel, 35, an employee of a medicine shop in Mitford area.

The incident occurred around 2:00pm at Keranibari Bhattikhana area.

According to eyewitness Mohammad Raju, Rasel was passing by the building when the ground-floor wall suddenly collapsed, trapping him under the debris.

Locals immediately rescued him and took him to a nearby hospital, Raju said. Due to his deteriorating condition, Rasel was later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 3:30 pm.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said the body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. The local police station has been informed about it.