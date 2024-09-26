Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 26, 2024 05:14 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 05:17 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Man killed as wall of under-construction building in Gendaria collapses on him

Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 26, 2024 05:14 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 05:17 PM
Star Online Graphics

Amid incessive rain, a man was killed after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Dhaka's Gendaria area this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Rasel, 35, an employee of a medicine shop in Mitford area.

The incident occurred around 2:00pm at Keranibari Bhattikhana area.

According to eyewitness Mohammad Raju, Rasel was passing by the building when the ground-floor wall suddenly collapsed, trapping him under the debris.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Locals immediately rescued him and took him to a nearby hospital, Raju said. Due to his deteriorating condition, Rasel was later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 3:30 pm.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said the body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. The local police station has been informed about it.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

অপরাধী হলে শেখ হাসিনাকে দেশে ফিরিয়ে বিচারের আওতায় আনা উচিত: ড. ইউনূস

নিউইয়র্ক টাইমস ক্লাইমেট ফরওয়ার্ড সামিট অনুষ্ঠানে এক প্রশ্নের জবাবে তিনি এ কথা বলেন।

৯ মিনিট আগে
|ক্রিকেট

দেশে নিরাপত্তা ও দেশত্যাগের নিশ্চয়তা না পেলে কানপুরেই সমাপ্তি সাকিবের

৫১ মিনিট আগে