Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 14, 2024 05:01 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 14, 2024 05:09 PM

Man killed as truck hits van in Gazipur

Gazipur

A van driver was killed when a truck hit his vehicle from behind on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur city.

The deceased was identified as Fakhrul Islam, 50, reports our correspondent quoting Ramiz Uddin, sub-inspector of Gacha Police Station.

The accident happened around 1:00pm near Malek Bari area, police said quoting witnesses.

The truck hit the van from behind killing Fakhrul on the spot, the SI added.

Police seized the truck, but the driver managed to flee, said Gacha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shah Alam.

Legal action is being taken in this regard, he added.

