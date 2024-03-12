Man killed as truck hits bike in Jashore

A motorcyclist was killed after a truck hit his bike in Churamankathi area of Jashore this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Palash Mia, 30, son of Chand Mia of Paylanpatti area in Nagarkanda of Faridpur district, our Benapole correspondent reports quoting police.

According to police and locals, as Palash was heading towards Jhenaidah from Jashore on his motorcycle, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit his bike near the Churamankathi Bazar area around 2:00pm.

Palash died on the spot.

Locals seized the truck but its driver and helper escaped, said Abur Razzak, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jashore Kotwali Police Station.

A case was filled with the police station, the OC added.