Thu Jan 4, 2024 02:42 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 02:45 PM

Accidents & Fires

Man killed in road crash: Tailback in Savar as locals block highway in protest

Thu Jan 4, 2024 02:42 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 02:45 PM
Photo: Collected

There was a long tailback on the Nabinagar-Chandra highway in Savar after locals blocked the highway for nearly three hours protesting a road accident that left one person dead.

Sheakh Abu Hasan, officer-in-charge of Savar Highway Police Station, told The Daily Star that a passenger of a rickshaw was killed and another was injured as a speeding truck hit the vehicle from behind in the morning.

Identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Hearing the news, locals blocked Nabinagar-Chandra highway at Polashbari around 11:30am, causing a long tailback on both sides.

They left the highway around 2:20pm.

