Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Narayanganj
Sat Jun 14, 2025 03:35 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 03:39 AM

Man killed in road crash in Araihazar

An elderly fish vendor died after a three-wheeler, locally called a Nosimon, veered off the road and fell into a roadside ditch in the Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj.

The accident took place early yesterday on the Uchitpura-Ramchandradi road in the Gohordi area, said Khondaker Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Araihazar Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Ali Akbar, 65.

Quoting locals, police said Akbar hired a Nosimon along with his two sons to buy fish from the Bhulta area in Rupganj upazila.

On the way, the driver lost control of the vehicle in the Gohordi area, causing it to fall into a roadside ditch.

Akbar was seriously injured after being crushed under the overturned vehicle. He was rushed to the Araihazar Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

Legal procedures are underway regarding the incident, the OC added.

