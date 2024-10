Locals torch bus in protest

A man was killed as a bus hit him on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur's Basan area yesterday.

Protesting the accident that took place around 12:30pm, locals set fire to the Ajmeri Paribahan bus, said Tushar Miah, sub-inspector of Basan Police Station.

The identity of the deceased could not be determined immediately, he said.

The accident took place while the man was trying to cross the road.