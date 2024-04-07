Man killed as piling pipe falls on him in Dhaka's Mohammadpur

A person was killed after a steel pipe used for piling fell on him from an under-construction building at Sat Masjid Housing in Dhaka's Mohammapur area last night.

The deceased is Hasan, 45, of Juidondi village of Chattogram's Anwara, and an employee of a pharmaceutical company.

He used to live with his family at the housing society.

When he was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, doctors declared him dead around 10:00pm, said DMCH police outpost in-charge Inspector Bachchu Mia.

Around 7:00pm, when Hasan was heading to the mosque from his house after iftar, a steel piling pipe fell on him on Road 6.

Neighbours took him to Sikder Medical College Hospital in a critical condition and later moved him to DMCH.

Hasan was an assistant manager of supply chain department at Biopharma Limited.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.